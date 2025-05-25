Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VIR. Barclays raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VIR

Vir Biotechnology Stock Down 2.4%

VIR stock opened at $4.50 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $7.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.36.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.05). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 678.40% and a negative return on equity of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $3.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In other Vir Biotechnology news, EVP Verneuil Vanina De sold 7,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $67,389.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,460 shares in the company, valued at $726,264.40. The trade was a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 79,712 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $474,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,554.75. This trade represents a 9.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIR. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 524.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

(Get Free Report

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.