State of Wyoming Sells 2,399 Shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

State of Wyoming decreased its position in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in ProAssurance were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRA. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 45,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,991 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,316,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRA. Raymond James downgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of ProAssurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of ProAssurance to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of ProAssurance in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

ProAssurance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRA opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 0.04. ProAssurance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.23.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $236.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.85 million. ProAssurance had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 2.65%. ProAssurance’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ProAssurance Profile

(Free Report)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, and Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance segments. It offers professional liability insurance to healthcare providers and institutions, and attorneys and their firms; medical technology liability insurance to medical technology and life sciences companies; and custom alternative risk solutions, including assumed reinsurance, loss portfolio transfers, and captive cell programs for healthcare professional liability insureds.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.