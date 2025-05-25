Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Sold by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming cut its position in shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Afya were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Afya by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Afya by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 56,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in shares of Afya by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 31,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Afya by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Afya by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AFYA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Afya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Afya in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $17.60.

Afya Stock Performance

AFYA opened at $18.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Afya Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.90.

Afya Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th. Afya’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.42%.

About Afya

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

