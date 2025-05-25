State of Wyoming Has $186,000 Stock Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Wyoming lifted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 301.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESS. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 486.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $269.80 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $243.85 and a 12-month high of $317.73. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.01 and a 200-day moving average of $289.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $464.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.03 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 41.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.37%.

Insider Activity at Essex Property Trust

In related news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 4,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $1,552,585.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,303,393.38. The trade was a 26.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $1,988,843.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,192.66. This trade represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,345 shares of company stock worth $6,682,539. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $370.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $311.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Essex Property Trust from $314.00 to $293.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $303.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.78.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

Read More

