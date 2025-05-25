State of Wyoming Takes $217,000 Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Entropy Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 25,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 505.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,296,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,353,000 after purchasing an additional 56,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after purchasing an additional 34,898 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042 shares during the period. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of ROKU opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.54 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average of $74.49. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $104.96.

Insider Activity at Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. The trade was a 42.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dan Jedda sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,163,225. This trade represents a 1.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,215 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROKU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Roku from $129.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roku from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.93.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

