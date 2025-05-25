Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 27.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Ryanair by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 954 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of RYAAY opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $36.96 and a 12-month high of $56.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

