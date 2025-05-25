State of Wyoming Sells 27,473 Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) by 45.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,473 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Centerra Gold were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 585,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 0.80. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $7.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $299.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

Centerra Gold Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

