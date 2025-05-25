Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1,153.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,232,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,213,000 after acquiring an additional 37,022,891 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,900,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,274 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,356,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,640,000 after acquiring an additional 862,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 12,032,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,082 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,180,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,102,000 after acquiring an additional 312,165 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This trade represents a 10.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $12.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

