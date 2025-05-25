State of Wyoming Purchases Shares of 1,050 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $184.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $210.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on Capital One Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.60.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total transaction of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

