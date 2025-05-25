State of Wyoming Lowers Holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR)

State of Wyoming trimmed its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,085 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,457,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,731,000 after purchasing an additional 730,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 14,897 shares during the last quarter. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco Mortgage Capital alerts:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $7.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.04. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.86 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.00 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.67.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.49%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 323.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Mortgage Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.