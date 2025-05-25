Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA) Shares Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Liberty Latin America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 45,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 125,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair acquired 22,779 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. This trade represents a 1.40% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Noyes acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Trading Up 1.0%

Liberty Latin America stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.34.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 33.41% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Latin America Ltd. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Latin America

(Free Report)

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LILA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.