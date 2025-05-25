State of Wyoming Sells 22,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

State of Wyoming trimmed its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Tile Shop by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 5,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tile Shop Stock Down 1.0%

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $5.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.33 million, a P/E ratio of 72.76 and a beta of 1.11.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $79.45 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

