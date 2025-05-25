Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Insider Sells $5,504,419.34 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.83, for a total value of $5,504,419.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,390 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,143.70. This trade represents a 84.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.72, for a total value of $4,018,300.80.

On Thursday, April 17th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.03, for a total value of $2,795,529.20.

On Tuesday, April 15th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total value of $2,750,915.60.

On Thursday, March 27th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total value of $3,008,597.60.

On Tuesday, March 25th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.85, for a total value of $3,354,994.00.

On Friday, February 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 25,640 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $4,017,018.80.

Shares of NET opened at $158.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -720.20 and a beta of 1.78. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.24 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average is $122.32.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upgraded Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cloudflare from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,544,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after buying an additional 1,017,399 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 856.3% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 934,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,604,000 after buying an additional 836,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 292.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,178,000 after buying an additional 804,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

