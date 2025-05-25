Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $197.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential downside of 25.16% from the company’s previous close.

RL has been the topic of several other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.88.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $273.92 on Friday. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $155.96 and a fifty-two week high of $289.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.27. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 178.0% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1,270.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 171 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

