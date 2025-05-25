Travis Boersma Sells 722,841 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,940,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,647,170.90. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $35,655,076.10.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $50,843,300.92.

NYSE BROS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.76. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $355.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price objective on Dutch Bros and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

