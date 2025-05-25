Insider Selling: The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI) Director Sells 1,796,468 Shares of Stock

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) Director Growth I. L.P. M33 sold 1,796,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $4,868,428.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,624,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,631,671.43. The trade was a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Oncology Institute Price Performance

Shares of Oncology Institute stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.06. The Oncology Institute, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.63% and a negative return on equity of 186.83%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 613.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 109,769 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Oncology Institute by 49.5% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 55,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on Oncology Institute in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides various medical oncology services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Dispensary, Patient Services, and Clinical Trials & Other. It offers physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial, radiation, outpatient blood product transfusion, and patient support services, as well as educational seminars, support groups, and counseling services.

