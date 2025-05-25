Morgan Stanley Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $100.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on MKS Instruments from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.92.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $83.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.80. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $54.84 and a fifty-two week high of $147.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.59 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.30%. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $25,426.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,324.64. This trade represents a 1.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

