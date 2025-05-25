Insider Selling: Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Senior Officer Sells C$7,020,209.60 in Stock

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 80,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$87.70, for a total transaction of C$7,020,209.60.
Sun Life Financial stock opened at C$87.32 on Friday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of C$64.38 and a 52 week high of C$88.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$81.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 84,866.00, a current ratio of 92.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00. The stock has a market cap of C$49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.87%.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.
