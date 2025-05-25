Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) CEO Sells $14,378,821.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.5%
Shares of QBTS stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.
D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on D-Wave Quantum
Institutional Trading of D-Wave Quantum
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About D-Wave Quantum
D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than D-Wave Quantum
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Booz Allen Hamilton Earnings: 3 Bullish Signals for BAH Stock
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- These ETFs Provide Easy Exposure to Growing International Markets
Receive News & Ratings for D-Wave Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D-Wave Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.