Insider Selling: D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) CEO Sells $14,378,821.00 in Stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) CEO Alan E. Baratz sold 845,813 shares of D-Wave Quantum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $14,378,821.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,866,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,729,004. This represents a 22.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of QBTS stock opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.65 and a beta of 0.90. D-Wave Quantum Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Sell-side analysts predict that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QBTS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on D-Wave Quantum from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in D-Wave Quantum in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D-Wave Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

