Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Franklin Wireless Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of FKWL opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.77 million, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.56. Franklin Wireless has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Get Franklin Wireless alerts:

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Wireless

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Wireless

In other Franklin Wireless news, President Oc Kim sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.73, for a total value of $746,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,096,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,672.35. This represents a 15.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Franklin Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Wireless by 175.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 16,211 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Wireless in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. 18.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Wireless Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.