Travis Boersma Sells 540,638 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $35,655,076.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80.

On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.

On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.

On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92.

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE BROS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BROS

About Dutch Bros

(Get Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.