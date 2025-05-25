Travis Boersma Sells 540,638 Shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Stock

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) Chairman Travis Boersma sold 540,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.95, for a total value of $35,655,076.10. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,099,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,461,959.05. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Travis Boersma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Travis Boersma sold 722,841 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $48,300,235.62.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $48,108,858.80.
- On Monday, May 19th, Travis Boersma sold 531,526 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $38,280,502.52.
- On Wednesday, February 26th, Travis Boersma sold 471,718 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $35,808,113.38.
- On Monday, February 24th, Travis Boersma sold 679,996 shares of Dutch Bros stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total transaction of $50,843,300.92.
Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.8%
NYSE BROS opened at $67.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its 200-day moving average is $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.68, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $86.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $2,681,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Dutch Bros by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BROS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dutch Bros from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.73.
About Dutch Bros
Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.
