Financial Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 22nd

Discover Financial Services, UnitedHealth Group, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies operating in the financial services sector—such as banks, insurance firms, brokerages and asset managers. By owning these stocks, investors participate in the firm’s profits through dividends and potential capital gains, while also bearing exposure to credit, market and interest?rate risks. Their performance is closely tied to economic cycles and regulatory shifts that affect lending, investment and insurance activities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

NYSE:DFS traded down $2.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.76. 31,289,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,792,154. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $174.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $119.95 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $302.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,878,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,471,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73. The stock has a market cap of $274.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.74.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 137,197,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,165,988. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.41. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $19.03.

