Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Receives $20.62 Average Price Target from Analysts

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Kepler Capital Markets set a $12.49 price target on Frontline in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Frontline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Get Frontline alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on FRO

Frontline Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE:FRO opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.37. Frontline has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $29.39.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Frontline had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $427.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Frontline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,547,556 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $81,538,000 after buying an additional 54,471 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $45,026,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $41,447,000. Hartree Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartree Partners LP now owns 1,472,220 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $21,851,000 after buying an additional 411,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,378,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,554,000 after buying an additional 297,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

About Frontline

(Get Free Report

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.