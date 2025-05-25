Best Home Improvement Stocks To Follow Now – May 23rd

Walmart, Target, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Fifth Third Bancorp, Wayfair, and SouthState are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that supply products and services for residential renovation, repair and do-it-yourself projects. Major players include home improvement retailers (e.g., Home Depot, Lowe’s), building materials manufacturers and tool or equipment suppliers. Investors watch these stocks to gauge consumer spending on housing maintenance and upgrade trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $96.17. The company had a trading volume of 8,817,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,812,272. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $769.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 12-month low of $64.16 and a 12-month high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

TGT stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,157,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,991,500. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.55. The stock has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Target has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $167.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

HD traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,341,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $359.62 and its 200-day moving average is $387.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $323.77 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $361.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HD

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $221.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,737,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,510,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.01. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $206.39 and a 52-week high of $287.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

NASDAQ FITB traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $37.35. 1,732,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,482,971. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FITB

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

NYSE W traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $36.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,430,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,722,083. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $63.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 2.93.

Read Our Latest Research Report on W

SouthState (SSB)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

Shares of SouthState stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.66. 558,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,870. SouthState has a 1 year low of $70.68 and a 1 year high of $114.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.46 and a 200-day moving average of $97.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SSB

Featured Stories