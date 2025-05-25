Brokerages Set United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB) PT at $33.14

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Hovde Group raised United Community Banks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on United Community Banks from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th.

In related news, Director Sally Pope Davis acquired 1,800 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.19 per share, with a total value of $50,742.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,012.16. The trade was a 122.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UCB opened at $28.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.52. United Community Banks has a 1 year low of $22.93 and a 1 year high of $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.50%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

