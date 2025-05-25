Apparel Stocks To Follow Now – May 22nd

Nordstrom, Costco Wholesale, and Berkshire Hathaway are the three Apparel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Apparel stocks are the inventory of clothing items and related accessories that manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers hold for sale. Effective management of these stocks helps businesses meet consumer demand, minimize markdowns and optimize turnover. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Apparel stocks within the last several days.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

NYSE JWN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,994,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. Nordstrom has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,023.96. The stock had a trading volume of 626,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,734. The stock has a market cap of $454.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $968.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $970.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $788.20 and a 12 month high of $1,078.24.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE BRK.B traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $506.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,381. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.88. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $401.58 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $520.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.74.

