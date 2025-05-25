United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $757.38.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $920.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $485.00 to $780.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of United Rentals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $700.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $636.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $706.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that United Rentals will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a $1.79 dividend. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total transaction of $499,748.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. This trade represents a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,908 shares of company stock worth $1,890,567. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 54.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 311.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,547,000. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

