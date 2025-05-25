JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $266.20.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.88 and a one year high of $280.25. The company has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,130,438.84. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. The trade was a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

