Brokerages Set GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) PT at $47.09

Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.09.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GFS shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GlobalFoundries from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Get GlobalFoundries alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on GFS

GlobalFoundries Stock Performance

Shares of GFS stock opened at $36.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. GlobalFoundries has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $61.98.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. GlobalFoundries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that GlobalFoundries will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GlobalFoundries

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in GlobalFoundries by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalFoundries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalFoundries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.