Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,302.11.

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $1,530.00 to $1,350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This trade represents a 51.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $332,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 367.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,058,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 773.3% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 198,852 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $243,331,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,115.43 on Tuesday. Mettler-Toledo International has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,099.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,210.80. The company has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The company had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $8.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

