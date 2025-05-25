JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Stock Price

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $229.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.79% from the stock’s previous close.

RSG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Republic Services from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Republic Services from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Republic Services from $233.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.44.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $252.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $79.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $253.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $242.93 and its 200 day moving average is $225.85.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 12.74%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 675,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,598,000 after purchasing an additional 66,842 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,304,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

