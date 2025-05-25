JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Outperform Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $330.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SAP from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective (up from $286.00) on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $294.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $275.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.38. SAP has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $303.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

