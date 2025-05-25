Leerink Partners Upgrades Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) to Outperform

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Leerink Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $4.00. Leerink Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 86.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.83.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Up 5.2%

Fulcrum Therapeutics stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $10.13. The company has a market capitalization of $347.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155,675 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 739,713 shares during the period. Exome Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.0% in the first quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 689,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 405,538 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 865.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 344,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 308,854 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.