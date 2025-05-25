Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Compass Point

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Compass Point from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ESNT. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.29.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. Essent Group has a 12-month low of $51.61 and a 12-month high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 58.69%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Essent Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. This trade represents a 0.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,001 shares of company stock worth $299,591 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,364,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essent Group by 1,272.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 970,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,044,000 after purchasing an additional 900,229 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,084,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in Essent Group by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,228,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,343,000 after purchasing an additional 700,730 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,060,000. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

