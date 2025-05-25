JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Citigroup cut JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

JinkoSolar Stock Down 0.8%

JKS opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $13.42 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $941.43 million, a PE ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.16.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($2.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JinkoSolar will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JinkoSolar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,435,000. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 472.8% in the fourth quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 55,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 45,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 245.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 29,459 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,948,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $752,000. 35.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; solar power generation and solar system EPC services; and energy storage system, as well as undertakes solar power projects.

