Brokerages Set Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) Price Target at C$11.83

Shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. National Bank Financial upgraded Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.80 to C$10.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Desjardins downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$12.75 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

CG stock opened at C$9.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of C$7.72 and a 12-month high of C$10.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

In other news, Director Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 8,563 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.28, for a total value of C$70,901.64. Also, Director Paul Nicholas Wright purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$8.11 per share, for a total transaction of C$283,752.00. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

