Analysts Set Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) PT at $15.64

Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.64.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBDC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBDC

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,800. This represents a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OBDC. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 37,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 13,921 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 50,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 45,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares in the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 254,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 20,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $14.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. The firm had revenue of $464.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.48%.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Get Free Report

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.