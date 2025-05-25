Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.44.

PTGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BTIG Research set a $73.00 price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTGX

Insider Transactions at Protagonist Therapeutics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $80,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,990. The trade was a 2.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Arturo Md Molina sold 30,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.74, for a total value of $1,700,850.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,676,140.08. The trade was a 26.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,173 shares of company stock valued at $3,461,180. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 897,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after purchasing an additional 315,372 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $4,958,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,933,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $947,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $45.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $60.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 2.65.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $28.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a net margin of 52.76% and a return on equity of 34.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.