Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Now Covered by JMP Securities

JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

CORZ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Core Scientific from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citizens Jmp raised Core Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CORZ opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 6.66. Core Scientific has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $18.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.87.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Todd A. Becker sold 134,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $1,443,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,635.25. The trade was a 40.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jordan Levy acquired 62,500 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,164.87. This represents a 25.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

