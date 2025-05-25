Financial Analysis: FST (KBSX) versus Its Peers

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares FST and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FST $36.50 million $430,000.00 -4.86 FST Competitors $14.15 billion $71.35 million 35.27

FST’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s peers have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

50.8% of FST shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of FST shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FST and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FST N/A N/A -8.81% FST Competitors 11.22% -48.18% 1.91%

Summary

FST peers beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About FST

FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.

