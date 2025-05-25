Financial Analysis: FST (KBSX) versus Its Peers

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares FST and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|FST
|$36.50 million
|$430,000.00
|-4.86
|FST Competitors
|$14.15 billion
|$71.35 million
|35.27
FST’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than FST. FST is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
FST has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FST’s peers have a beta of -0.05, indicating that their average share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Profitability
This table compares FST and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|FST
|N/A
|N/A
|-8.81%
|FST Competitors
|11.22%
|-48.18%
|1.91%
Summary
FST peers beat FST on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About FST
FST Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes steel golf shafts to golf club original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers steel shafts under the KBS brand name. FST Corp.is based in Chiayi, Taiwan.
