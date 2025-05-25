Head-To-Head Analysis: Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) vs. Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Profitability

This table compares Uxin and Ucommune International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uxin -20.57% -248.43% 73.24% Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Uxin and Ucommune International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uxin $1.63 billion 0.52 -$51.58 million ($18.08) -0.25 Ucommune International $174.62 million 0.00 -$690,000.00 N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Ucommune International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uxin.

22.4% of Uxin shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Ucommune International shares are owned by institutional investors. 62.9% of Uxin shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of Ucommune International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Uxin has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ucommune International has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ucommune International beats Uxin on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Uxin

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services. Uxin Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

