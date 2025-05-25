Analyzing Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) & SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Free Report) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SM Energy has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Groove Botanicals and SM Energy”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -$200,000.00 N/A N/A SM Energy $2.95 billion 0.90 $817.88 million $7.14 3.24

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Groove Botanicals and SM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 0.00 SM Energy 0 6 6 1 2.62

SM Energy has a consensus price target of $42.92, suggesting a potential upside of 85.43%. Given SM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Groove Botanicals and SM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groove Botanicals N/A N/A -5,800.49% SM Energy 28.63% 19.82% 10.59%

Summary

SM Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groove Botanicals

Groove Botanicals, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas producer. It also focuses on assembling a portfolio of EV battery technologies. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

