Contrasting Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Twilio and LivePerson”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Twilio alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $4.58 billion 3.79 -$109.40 million ($0.21) -541.48 LivePerson $292.03 million 0.23 -$100.43 million ($2.16) -0.33

Insider & Institutional Ownership

LivePerson has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio. Twilio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LivePerson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

84.3% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of LivePerson shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Twilio and LivePerson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 1 7 15 1 2.67 LivePerson 1 2 0 0 1.67

Twilio currently has a consensus price target of $124.41, suggesting a potential upside of 9.41%. LivePerson has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.18%. Given LivePerson’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than Twilio.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and LivePerson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -2.45% 1.38% 1.14% LivePerson -18.72% -111.48% -6.78%

Volatility & Risk

Twilio has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LivePerson has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Twilio beats LivePerson on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication. It also offers software products to build direct, personalized relationships with their end users, such as segment, a platform that provides tools for first-party data by unifying real-time information collected; and engage, an automation platform for the delivery of omnichannel campaigns. Twilio Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About LivePerson

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc. engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging. It also provides professional services; LivePerson's Conversational AI, including conversation builder, manager, and intelligence, and intent manager. In addition, it provides Voice AI, conversational intelligence and insights, and integration services. The company sells its products to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, automotive dealers, educational institution, public sector, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and the Asia-Pacific. LivePerson, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.