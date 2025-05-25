Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR) & Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Head to Head Survey

Anteris Technologies Global (NASDAQ:AVR – Get Free Report) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anteris Technologies Global and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Anteris Technologies Global alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anteris Technologies Global 0 0 4 0 3.00 Vicarious Surgical 0 2 0 0 2.00

Anteris Technologies Global currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 353.30%. Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 38.58%. Given Anteris Technologies Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Anteris Technologies Global is more favorable than Vicarious Surgical.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

47.3% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Vicarious Surgical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anteris Technologies Global N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -81.46% -63.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anteris Technologies Global and Vicarious Surgical”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anteris Technologies Global $2.71 million 48.42 N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$71.07 million ($10.45) -0.64

Anteris Technologies Global has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Anteris Technologies Global beats Vicarious Surgical on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anteris Technologies Global

(Get Free Report)

Anteris Technologies Global Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for heart diseases. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Eagan, MN.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Anteris Technologies Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anteris Technologies Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.