Contrasting Asana (NYSE:ASAN) & JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG)

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) and JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

26.2% of Asana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of JFrog shares are owned by institutional investors. 61.3% of Asana shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of JFrog shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Asana alerts:

Volatility and Risk

Asana has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JFrog has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asana 3 8 4 0 2.07 JFrog 0 3 13 1 2.88

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Asana and JFrog, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Asana currently has a consensus price target of $15.53, suggesting a potential downside of 11.09%. JFrog has a consensus price target of $41.44, suggesting a potential downside of 2.48%. Given JFrog’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe JFrog is more favorable than Asana.

Profitability

This table compares Asana and JFrog’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asana -36.17% -86.84% -27.20% JFrog -16.16% -6.42% -4.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asana and JFrog”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asana $723.88 million 5.63 -$257.03 million ($1.11) -15.74 JFrog $450.58 million 10.80 -$69.24 million ($0.71) -59.85

JFrog has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Asana. JFrog is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Asana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

JFrog beats Asana on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights. The company serves customers in various industries, such as technology, retail, education, non-profit, government, healthcare, hospitality, media, manufacturing, professional services, and financial services. The company was formerly known as Smiley Abstractions, Inc. and changed its name to Asana, Inc. in July 2009. Asana, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About JFrog

(Get Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution. It also provides JFrog Artifactory Edge that utilizes and leverages metadata from JFrog Artifactory to facilitate the transfer of the incremental changes in software packages from their previous versions; JFrog Mission Control, a platform control panel that provides a view of moving pieces of an organization’s software supply chain workflow; JFrog Insight, a DevOps intelligence tool; JFrog Connect, a device management solution that allows companies to manage software updates and monitor performance in IoT device fleets; and JFrog Pipelines, a continuous integration and delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages. In addition, the company provides JFrog Pro that provides access to the universal version of JFrog Artifactory and ongoing updates, upgrades, and bug fixes; JFrog Pro X, a self-hosted-only subscription; JFrog Enterprise X, which offers cluster configuration, federated repositories, multi-region replication, larger enterprise-scale deployments, service-level agreement support, and deeper security; and JFrog Enterprise Plus, a full platform subscription option. It serves technology, financial services, retail, healthcare, and telecommunications organizations. JFrog Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.