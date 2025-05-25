TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.79.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Price Performance

Shares of TPVG stock opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $269.96 million, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.49. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $9.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.30.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 9.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 129.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 830,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 678,034 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 122,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 364,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 40,952 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 227,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 59,462 shares during the period. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

