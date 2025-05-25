Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BCC. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th.

BCC opened at $86.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.43. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $84.53 and a twelve month high of $155.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Boise Cascade’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.49%.

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $450,945.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCC. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 502.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 120.7% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boise Cascade by 338.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

