Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KMTS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Kestra Medical Technologies in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Kestra Medical Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMTS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kestra Medical Technologies

Kestra Medical Technologies Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kestra Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kestra Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth about $457,000.

Shares of Kestra Medical Technologies stock opened at $22.19 on Tuesday. Kestra Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.74.

Kestra Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:KMTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.61). During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share.

About Kestra Medical Technologies

(Get Free Report

We are a commercial-stage, wearable medical device and digital healthcare company focused on transforming patient outcomes in cardiovascular disease using monitoring and therapeutic intervention technologies that are intuitive, intelligent, and connected. We have developed and are commercializing our Cardiac Recovery System platform, a comprehensive and advanced system that integrates monitoring, therapeutic treatment, digital health, and patient support services into a single, unified solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kestra Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.