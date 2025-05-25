American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Receives $31.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APEI. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of American Public Education from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

In other American Public Education news, insider Nuno S. Fernandes sold 7,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total transaction of $197,143.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,793.49. The trade was a 7.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $81,659.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,783.71. The trade was a 5.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APEI. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 19,594.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Public Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ APEI opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $528.75 million, a PE ratio of 52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.56. American Public Education has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $164.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.92 million. American Public Education had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Public Education will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

