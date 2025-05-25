Financial Comparison: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT – Get Free Report) and Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

MassRoots has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its stock price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rumble has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

22.1% of MassRoots shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Rumble shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of MassRoots shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 70.1% of Rumble shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Rumble -152.81% -62.75% -50.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares MassRoots and Rumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MassRoots and Rumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 0.00 Rumble 0 1 1 0 2.50

Rumble has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 52.84%. Given Rumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rumble is more favorable than MassRoots.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MassRoots and Rumble”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 9,732.49 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Rumble $101.46 million 39.21 -$116.42 million ($1.44) -6.36

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rumble.

Summary

Rumble beats MassRoots on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc. operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a platform where users can access free content and purchase subscriptions to support creators and access exclusive content in creator communities; Rumble Streaming Marketplace, a patent-pending application designed to enable a first-of-its-kind livestreaming and monetization service for creators; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Longboat Key, Florida.

